Departures
Our departure service will get you to your flight quickly and effortlessly. Your Solve Concierge will be waiting for you at the curbside and provide:
Baggage Assistance
We will carry all your luggage and escort you to your airline’s check-in area. If desired and available at your airport, we can also protect and insure your bags at one of the airport’s secure wrapping stations. (Security wrapping fees are not included in Solve service)
Claiming VAT refunds
Obtaining tax refunds for your purchases abroad doesn't need to be complicated. Your Solve Concierge knows the local procedures to expedite and maximize your refund before you take off.
Check In
We determine the fastest check-in option based on your airline and frequent flyer status, including access to priority and private check in counters when available. Your Concierge will assist with travel documentation, seat selection and baggage options.
Fast-Track Security, Immigrations & Customs Clearance
Avoid waiting in line and juggling carry-ons and travel documents: we will whisk you through airport security, immigrations and customs, and in some cases, escort you through exclusive lanes.
Duty Free Shopping Assistance
With hundreds of stores to choose from at some large airports, duty free shopping can be time consuming and overwhelming. We can tailor your shopping experience to your tastes and budget, and help you access any available discounts.
Lounge Access Assistance
Not all lounges are created equal: we can advise on free options with your frequent flyer status, airfare class, and loyalty cards, or paid options at airline lounges, alliance lounges, and third-party lounges. (Lounge entry fees are not included in Solve service)
Escort to Gate
Your Solve Concierge will make sure you board on time and with minimal wait, providing access to special needs airport services and priority boarding options when applicable.